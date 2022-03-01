1 minute read
Burkina Faso national conference approves 3-year military-led transition
OUAGADOUGOU, March 1 (Reuters) - A national conference in Burkina Faso has approved a charter that will allow a junta that seized power in the West African state in January to lead a 3-year transition, a Reuters reporter said.
The conference approved the charter, which was later signed by junta leader Lt. Colonel Henri-Paul Damiba in the early hours of Tuesday after a day-long debate in the capital Ouagadougou.
Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Kim Coghill
