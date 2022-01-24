Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned -sources

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore speaks during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. Julien de Rosa/ Pool via REUTERS

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has resigned, four security and political sources told Reuters.

Kabore has not appeared in public since heavy gunfire erupted at military camps on Sunday. The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS have denounced what they described as an attempted coup in Burkina Faso.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga in Ouagadougou, David Lewis in Nairobi and Ange Aboa in Abidjan; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Catherine Evans

