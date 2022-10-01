Burkina Faso's new leader says gunfire in capital was counter-offensive by ousted president















OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared new leader Ibrahim Traore said gunfire in the capital Ouagadougou on Saturday was part of a counter-offensive staged by ousted President Paul-Henri Damiba.

Speaking on local radio station Omega in his first interview since Friday's coup, Traore said: "They led a counter-offensive this morning. Some of the special forces were sent ... and also the air base has been manipulated."

Reporting by Anne Mimault Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Frances Kerry











