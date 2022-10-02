Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader says 'situation is under control'

Captain Ibrahim Traore looks on during the announcement on television that he has ousted Burkina Faso's military leader Paul-Henri Damiba and dissolved the government and constitution, in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, September 30, 2022, in this detail of still image obtained from a video. Radio Television Burkina Faso/Handout via REUTERS















OUAGADOUGOU, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore said on Sunday that the situation was under control, urging people to refrain from acts of vandalism targeting the French embassy, a statement read on national television said.

The West African nation remained on edge after Traore accused President Paul-Henri Damiba on Saturday of staging a counter-offensive after his apparent ouster a day earlier.

The standoff led to sporadic gunfire across the capital throughout Saturday between opposing factions of the army.

"We want to inform the population that the situation is under control and order is being restored," an army officer said in a statement broadcast on national television. The officer was flanked by Traore and other armed and masked soldiers.

