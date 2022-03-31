1 minute read
Burkina junta says ousted president could return to residence of his choice
OUAGADOUGOU, March 31 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military junta said on Thursday that discussions were under way about allowing President Roch Kabore, who was ousted in a coup on Jan. 24, to return to a residence of his choice.
Kabore is currently under house arrest in a residence in the capital Ouagadougou.
Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga, Anne Mimault and Sofia Christensen; Writing by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by William Maclean
