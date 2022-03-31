Burkina junta says ousted president could return to residence of his choice

Burkina Faso's ousted President Roch Marc Christian Kabore speaks during the 75th anniversary celebrations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, November 12, 2021. Julien de Rosa/ Pool via REUTERS

OUAGADOUGOU, March 31 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military junta said on Thursday that discussions were under way about allowing President Roch Kabore, who was ousted in a coup on Jan. 24, to return to a residence of his choice.

Kabore is currently under house arrest in a residence in the capital Ouagadougou.

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga, Anne Mimault and Sofia Christensen; Writing by Estelle Shirbon, Editing by William Maclean

