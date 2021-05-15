Skip to main content

AfricaBurundi's parliament passes $870 mln budget for 2021/22 FY

Reuters
2 minute read

Burundi's parliament passed the government's planned budget of 1.7 trillion francs ($869.7 million) for the financial year starting July, up 8% from expenditure for the current fiscal year.

Friday's measure puts priority on areas such as "good governance, public health, agriculture and livestock (and) youth development," in the next fiscal year, the government said in a budget document presented in parliament by Finance Minister Domicien Ndihokubwayo.

Ndihokubwayo said 76.4% of the budget would be funded from tax revenues while the rest would be from aid.

The economy of the central African nation, which relies on exports of coffee and tea, is seen expanding at 3.6% in the next fiscal year. The minister did not give a figure for the previous period.

Burundi's economy is reeling from the impact of pandemic and years of violence and lawlessness under the deceased former president Pierre Nkurunziza.

The government will crack down on corrupt practices including embezzlement and diversion of public funds, the minister said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · May 14, 2021 · 3:08 PM UTCU.S. concerned about increasing political, ethnic polarization in Ethiopia

The United States is deeply concerned about increasing political and ethnic polarization throughout Ethiopia, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, adding that Washington will work with allies to secure a ceasefire in the Tigray region, provide assistance and hold human rights abusers accountable.

AfricaKenyan police disperse protesters demonstrating against Israeli attacks on Gaza
AfricaSuspended top S.African ruling party official takes Ramaphosa to court
AfricaEgypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza
AfricaIMF mission says Ghana economy rebounding