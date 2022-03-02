Cameroon government administrator, mayor killed in attack -sources

DOUALA, Cameroon, March 2 (Reuters) - A senior Cameroon government administrator, a mayor and three others were killed by an improvised explosive device on Wednesday in the country's southwest, a government source and a security source said.

Reporting by Josiane Kouagheu; Writing by Nellie Peyton; editing by John Stonestreet

