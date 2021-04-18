Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cape Verde holds parliamentary election

Cape Verde held parliamentary elections on Sunday, with ruling party Movement For Democracy (MpD) pitted against its main challenger, the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV).

A cluster of 10 volcanic islands 570 km (350 miles) off Senegal, Cape Verde stands out as a pocket of relative stability in the region, having held democratic elections since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975.

With a quarter of the economy reliant on tourism and travel-related industries, coronavirus restrictions at home and abroad pushed Cape Verde into recession last year.

In the previous government MpD controlled 40 of the 72-seat legislature, compared to PAICV's 29. International observers said the last elections in 2016 were largely free and fair.

The winning party will form a government and nominate a prime minister, who holds most executive authority in the country and is formally appointed by the president.

Results are expected to be announced on Monday afternoon.

