Central African leader says Russia helped avoid civil war

[1/2] Central African Republic's President Faustin Archange Touadera addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

July 28 (Reuters) - Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadera said on Friday his country's relations with Russia had helped it to save its democracy and avoid a civil war.

Russian mercenaries, including many from the Wagner militia, intervened in 2018 on the side of the government to quell a civil war that has raged since 2012.

The Russian ambassador to the CAR said in February that 1,890 "Russian instructors" were present.

A Wagner contingent arrived in CAR this month to help secure a constitutional referendum on July 30.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.