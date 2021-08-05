Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chad army says at least 20 soldiers killed in Lake Chad attack

N'DJAMENA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - At least 20 Chadian soldiers were killed in the early hours of Thursday by suspected Boko Haram assailants following at attack on their patrol around the Lake Chad area, army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa said.

"We deplore the death of about 20 of our soldiers during a routine patrol in the locality," Bermandoa told Reuters, adding that the attackers were repulsed by the army. He said troops from a multinational force the region had reinforced, in order to seal off the locality and track the insurgents.

Reporting by Mahamat Ramadane and Madjiasra Nako Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Jon Boyle

African Union officials said on Thursday that the body had begun shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses acquired through a Johnson & Johnson deal, but they raised alarm at the pace of total deliveries to a region where only 1.5% of people are vaccinated.

