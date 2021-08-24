Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chad's former President Habre, convicted of war crimes, dies in Senegal

Former Chad President Hissene Habre makes declarations to media as he leaves a court in Dakar, Senegal November 25, 2005, REUTERS/Aliou Mbaye

DAKAR, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Chad's former President Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War who was later jailed for war crimes and crimes against humanity, died on Tuesday in Senegal, the spokesperson at the Senegalese Justice Ministry said.

Habre fled to Senegal after being ousted in a 1990 coup. In 2016 he was sentenced to life in prison for rape and ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents during his eight-year rule.

