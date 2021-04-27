Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Chad's transitional military leader Deby says country needs massive support

Chad's transitional military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby said on Tuesday that his country needs massive support from partners to stabilize an economic and financial situation severely impacted by the security situation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Deby, who took over after his father and former President Idriss Deby died last week, said in his first address to the nation that the military took over after the president of the national assembly declined to assume constitutional powers.

At least two people were killed and 27 injured in Chad on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets demanding a return to civilian rule. read more

