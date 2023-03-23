China to talk with Ghana over debt restructuring proposal -foreign ministry
BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China would like to enhance communications with Ghana to seek proper resolution of Ghana's debt issue, its foreign ministry said on Thursday,
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a question on Ghana's finance minister visiting Beijing for a proposed restructuring of Ghana's debt. read more
Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Christian Schmollinger
