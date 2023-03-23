China to talk with Ghana over debt restructuring proposal -foreign ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, March 23 (Reuters) - China would like to enhance communications with Ghana to seek proper resolution of Ghana's debt issue, its foreign ministry said on Thursday,

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a question on Ghana's finance minister visiting Beijing for a proposed restructuring of Ghana's debt. read more

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by Christian Schmollinger

