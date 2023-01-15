Church bomb attack kills at least 5 people in eastern Congo, army says















BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo Jan 15 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 15 wounded on Sunday in a suspected Islamist militant bomb attack at a Protestant church in the eastern Congolese city of Kasindi on the border with Uganda, an army spokesman Anthony Mualushay said by phone.

Reporting by Fiston Mahamba and Erikas Mwisi Kambale Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Sonia Rolley and Mark Heinrich











