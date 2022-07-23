Clashes erupt on outskirts of Libya's Misrata

TRIPOLI, July 23 (Reuters) - Armed clashes erupted on Saturday on the outskirts of the Libyan city of Misrata between rival factions near the junction of the main coastal highway leading to Tripoli.

Rival forces allied to the two main sides in a political standoff over control of the Libyan government have mobilised in the city in recent days, according to residents.

Reporting by Libya Reuters Newsroom, writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Jason Neely

