Colombian President-elect Petro says he had 'very friendly' call with Biden

BOGOTA, June 21 (Reuters) - Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday he had had a "very friendly" telephone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Petro, a former M-19 guerrilla who has been roundly critical of the U.S.-led war on drugs, was elected on Sunday on promises to tackle deep inequality and climate change and to seek peace with remaining leftist rebels. read more

"On the road to a more intense and normal diplomatic relationship I have just held a very friendly conversation with U.S. President Biden," Petro said on Twitter. "In his words, a 'more equitable' relationship for the benefit of both peoples."

