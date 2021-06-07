Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Congo to begin phased return of residents to volcano-hit city

2 minute read
1/2

Residents walk near destroyed homes with the smouldering lava deposited by the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano. REUTERS/Djaffar Al Katanty/File Photo

Democratic Republic of Congo will start a phased return of residents who fled Goma in the aftermath of a volcanic eruption that destroyed thousands of homes and threatened to overrun the city, the government said on Monday.

Less than a week after the initial eruption on May 22, which only just stopped short of the city limits, some 400,000 people scrambled to leave when the government warned underground tremors could cause a new eruption, or trigger the release of toxic gases.

The tremors have since subsided, and many people have returned to Goma. About 245,000 remain displaced in nearby towns and villages, according to the latest survey by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The government said it would provide buses and trucks beginning on Tuesday to help people return.

But Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde told journalists that sites on the outskirts of Goma that were destroyed by the eruption could no longer be inhabited.

"We must learn from the 2002 and 2021 eruptions so that our populations are never again so close to danger," Lukonde said.

Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, had last erupted in 2002, killing more 200 people and sending lava gushing through Goma. Last month's eruption killed at least 31.

On Saturday, the government re-opened Goma's airport, which is eastern Congo's main hub for delivering aid to the strife-torn region.

People made homeless by the eruption would be temporarily rehoused and given assistance to rebuild, the government said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 7:36 AM UTCISWAP militant group says Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader is dead

The Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) militant group said in an audio recording heard by Reuters on Sunday that Abubakar Shekau, leader of rival Nigerian militant Islamist group Boko Haram, was dead.

AfricaUganda re-imposes lockdown to beat back COVID-19 case surge
AfricaEXCLUSIVE In boost for Africa, Senegal aims to make COVID shots next year
AfricaNigerian telecoms firms suspend access to Twitter
AfricaKenyan air strike in Somalia allegedly kills woman and her child

A Somali mother and her child were killed and four others injured when a Kenyan warplane bombed two towns in southern Somalia, the woman's husband said on Monday.