Healthcare workers adjust gear during a funeral of a person who is suspected of dying of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 9, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic Congo's ministry of health on Thursday declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that emerged in early October in the eastern North Kivu province and infected 11 people, killing six of them.

Reporting by Erikas Mwisi Kambale Writing by Hereward Holland Editing by Bate Felix

