Congo expells Rwandan ambassador in retaliation for alleged rebel support















Kinshasa, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda's alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo's eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday.

Reporting by Stanis Bujakera Tshiamala; Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Bate Felix











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.