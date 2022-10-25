Congo president Tshisekedi named facilitator for Chad crisis















KINSHASA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi will serve as a facilitator for the political transition process in Chad, Central Africa's main regional body said on Tuesday.

The Economic Community of Central African States (CEEAC) held an emergency summit in Kinshasa on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Chad, after about 50 people were killed in protests last week against military leader Mahamat Idriss Deby.

Chad has been in political turmoil since the April 2021 battlefield death of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power.

Deby has said he will organise elections in 2024, reneging on an initial promise to hand over power after 18 months.

Opposition parties and civil society groups have been calling for protests to demand a quicker return to democracy, including the demonstrations last week that led to clashes.

"I thank you for the honour of entrusting me with this facilitation mission to Chad during its transition period," Tshisekedi told the summit. Several other officials from the CEEAC were also named as special envoys for the mission.

