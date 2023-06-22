Congo Republic to host 'three basins' summit - president

New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso as they attend the New Global Financial Pact Summit in the Palais Brongniart in Paris, France on June 22, 2023. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Republic of Congo is to hold a summit for countries with forest-rich river basins, President Denis Sassou Nguesso told a summit in Paris on Thursday.

The president said the 'three basins' summit would provide a space to encourage richer countries to contribute financially to help preserve the river basins and the resources in the regions. Richer countries could provide finance through the regional 'Blue Fund', he added.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next