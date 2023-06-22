Congo Republic to host 'three basins' summit - president

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - The Republic of Congo is to hold a summit for countries with forest-rich river basins, President Denis Sassou Nguesso told a summit in Paris on Thursday.

The president said the 'three basins' summit would provide a space to encourage richer countries to contribute financially to help preserve the river basins and the resources in the regions. Richer countries could provide finance through the regional 'Blue Fund', he added.

Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Simon Jessop; Editing by Jon Boyle















