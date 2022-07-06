1 minute read
Congo and Rwanda agree to de-escalate tensions at Angola summit
KINSHASA, July 6 (Reuters) - The presidents of Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have agreed on a process to de-escalate tensions and normalise diplomatic relations during a summit in Angola, the Congolese presidency said on Twitter on Wednesday.
Reporting by Fiston Mahamba Writing by Nellie Peyton and Estelle Shirbon Editing by James Macharia Chege
