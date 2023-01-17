Congolese president says M23 rebels have not withdrawn as agreed

[1/2] Congolese M23 rebels are seen as they withdraw from the 3 antennes location in Kibumba, near Goma, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Arlette Bashizi/File Photo















DAKAR, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Tuesday said the M23 rebel group had not fully withdrawn from areas it seized in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, accusing the militia of faking an agreed pullback of its forces.

Regional leaders brokered an agreement in November under which the Tutsi-led group was meant to withdraw from recently seized positions by Jan. 15 as part of efforts to end a conflict that has displaced at least 450,000 people and sparked a diplomatic crisis between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda.

"Despite the international pressure, the group is still there," Tshisekedi said during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"They pretend to move, they act like they are moving, but they're not. They're simply moving around, redeploying elsewhere, and they stay in the towns that they have captured," he said - the most outspoken comments from the Congolese authorities so far on how they view the implementation of the peace deal.

The M23 did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But earlier on Tuesday, one of its leaders Bertrand Bisimwa tweeted that the group was the only party to the peace deal that was honouring its obligations.

Earlier in January, an internal United Nations intelligence report said it was not possible to confirm the M23's purported withdrawal from some areas due to continued signs of troop movement there, while its analysis indicated the group had seized new territory elsewhere.

Tshisekedi again accused Rwanda of fuelling the conflict by supporting the rebels - an accusation levelled also by Western powers and U.N. experts. Rwanda firmly denies this.

Several civil society organizations have called for a demonstration on Wednesday in the provincial capital Goma to protest delays implementing the M23 withdrawal, although the city authorities have not authorised the march.

