1 minute read
Convoy of Libya's Bashagha heading to Tripoli, eyewitness says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TRIPOLI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A military convoy affiliated with the parliament-backed administration of Fathi Bashagha was heading towards Tripoli on Saturday from Zlitan near Misrata, an eyewitness said.
Fighting erupted early on Saturday inside the capital, the seat of the Government of National Unity which Bashagha and the parliament seek to replace.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.