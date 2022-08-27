Convoy of Libya's Bashagha heading to Tripoli, eyewitness says

TRIPOLI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A military convoy affiliated with the parliament-backed administration of Fathi Bashagha was heading towards Tripoli on Saturday from Zlitan near Misrata, an eyewitness said.

Fighting erupted early on Saturday inside the capital, the seat of the Government of National Unity which Bashagha and the parliament seek to replace.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Edmund Blair

