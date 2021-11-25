As COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to continent increase, logistics hampers inoculation drives-Africa CDC

Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during the vaccination campaign at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko

NAIROBI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - As deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Africa finally pick up, many nations are struggling with the logistics of accelerating their inoculation campaigns, the head of Africa's disease control body said on Thursday.

Only 6.6% of Africa's population of 1.2 billion is fully vaccinated, Dr John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), told a virtual news conference. That puts the continent far from reaching the African Union's aim of fully vaccinating 70% of Africans by the end of next year, he added.

