OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 17 (Reuters) - At least 53 people, including 49 military police officers and four civilians, were killed in an attack on a gendarmerie post in northern Burkina Faso this weekend, the government said on Wednesday, raising its earlier death toll of 32.

