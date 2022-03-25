Death toll from bombings that killed lawmaker in Somalia rises to 48: regional leader

Smoke rises from behind buildings, in Mogadishu, Somalia, March 23, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. Twitter/@Hajishire/via REUTERS

MOGADISHU, March 24 (Reuters) - The death toll from two bombings that killed a parliamentary election candidate in central Somalia on Wednesday has risen to 48, the President of Hirshabelle state said on Thursday.

Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government, was killed by a suicide bomber in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 km (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, witnesses and relatives said.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.