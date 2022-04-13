Death toll from floods on South Africa's east coast rises to 259 - official

Men sift through the rubble of a church which collapsed onto a house killing four children in Clermont, Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

JOHANNESBURG, April 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from devasting floods on South Africa's east coast increased to 259, a provincial official said on Wednesday, from an earlier estimate of just over 50.

The heavy rains on Tuesday also displaced dozens, swept away roads and disrupted shipping in one of Africa's busiest ports.

Reporting by Tim Cocks Editing Promit Mukherjee

