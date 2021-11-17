Death toll from gunmen attack in Nigeria's northwest rises to 43

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Nov 17 (Reuters) - At least 43 people have died following raids by gunmen in Nigeria's Sokoto state this week, three times more than the initial death toll given by officials, a spokesman for the state governor said on Wednesday.

Although the military is conducting an operation to stamp out a tide of violence by armed gangs known as bandits in the northwest, including a telecoms blackout, the violence and kidnappings have continued.

The latest attacks in Sokoto's Illela town bordering Niger republic town took place from Sunday night into the early hours of Monday morning.

The state government had said 13 people were killed while another two were killed in another town east of the state capital. read more

"However, at the time of the governor's visit Wednesday afternoon the toll has risen to 43," Muhammad Bello, the governor's spokesman said in a statement.

Last month, gunmen killed at least 43 people in another attack in the state. read more

Armed gangs operating for profit have killed or kidnapped hundreds of people across northwestern Nigeria this year.

