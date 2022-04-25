Death toll in migrant boats disaster off Tunisia rises to 20

A Tunisian national coast guard helps a migran child to get off a rescue boat in Jbeniana, Safx, Tunisia April 23, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a handout video taken April 23, 2022. Wahid Dahech/ Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

TUNIS, April 25 (Reuters) - The death toll from African migrant boats that sank off Tunisia at the weekend rose to 20 people on Monday, a judicial official said, the latest migrant boat disaster off Tunisia.

The coast guard recovered three more bodies on Monday, said Mourad Turki, spokesperson for Sfax Courts.

Seventeen bodies were been recovered at the weekend after four boats carrying 120 African migrants to Italy capsized off the Tunisian city of Sfax.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Sandra Maler

