Death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 11

TUNIS, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The death toll from a migrant shipwreck off Tunisia last week has risen to 11, most of them Tunisians, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, TAP state news agency said on Sunday.

It added that five more bodies were recovered on Saturday night by Coast Guard and Navy units as part of a search operation for migrants who went missing in the wake of a shipwreck off Chebba, Mahdia, on Sept 6. read more

The coastguard rescued 14 migrants who had been on the overcrowded boat, which sank off Chebba town in Mahdia region.

12 other still missing as nearly 37 had been on board.

The boat set off from El Awabed coast in Sfax region.

The coastline of Sfax has become a major departure point for people fleeing poverty in Africa and the Middle East for a chance at a better life in Europe.

Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Tomasz Janowski

