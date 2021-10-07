Skip to main content

Death toll from militant attack against Malian soldiers rises to 16

DAKAR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The death toll from Wednesday's attack by Islamist militants on soldiers in central Mali has risen to 16, the army said on Thursday, after previously reporting nine deaths.

The attack involving an improvised explosive device occurred in the Mopti region, the national epicentre of attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, the army said on Twitter. read more

At least fifteen militants were also killed in the ensuing firefight, the army said.

Reporting by Aaron Ross Editing by Bate Felix

