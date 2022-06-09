1 minute read
Death toll in Nigeria church massacre rises to 40 - governor
ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Forty people were killed in a massacre at a Catholic church in Nigeria's Ondo State on Sunday and 61 survivors are still being treated in hospital, the state governor said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency had said the death toll was 22.
