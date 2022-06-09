Death toll in Nigeria church massacre rises to 40 - governor

A view of St. Francis Catholic Church where worshippers were attacked by gunmen during Sunday mass, is pictured in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo

ABUJA, June 9 (Reuters) - Forty people were killed in a massacre at a Catholic church in Nigeria's Ondo State on Sunday and 61 survivors are still being treated in hospital, the state governor said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, an official from the National Emergency Management Agency had said the death toll was 22.

