Death toll from South African floods now 443, provincial premier says

A man walks around a damaged bridge caused by flooding in Umlazi near Durban, South Africa, April 16, 2022. REUTERS/Rogan Ward/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province this week now stands at 443, with 63 people missing, the premier of the province said on Sunday at a televised briefing.

