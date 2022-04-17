1 minute read
Death toll from South African floods now 443, provincial premier says
JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from floods in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province this week now stands at 443, with 63 people missing, the premier of the province said on Sunday at a televised briefing.
Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra
