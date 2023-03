BLANTYRE, Malawi, March 13 (Reuters) - At least 40 people have been confirmed dead from tropical storm Freddy in Malawi, where numbers are still coming in from areas affected by flooding, Chipiliro Khamula, spokesperson for the country's department of disaster management, told Reuters.

Reporting by Frank Phiri; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Alexander Winning











