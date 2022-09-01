Democratic Republic of Congo has received two offers for gas blocks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

DAKAR, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has received two offers for the three gas blocks it is licensing, Hydrocarbons Minister Didier Budimbu Ntubuanga said at a conference in Dakar on Thursday.

He did not comment on the Congolese oil blocks that are also up for auction, but said exploration there would follow environmental guidelines.

Reporting by Bate Felix Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

