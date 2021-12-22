Denmark drops travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa

A view of an almost empty Copenhagen Airport, where normally there are 83.000 travellers a day, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Copenhagen, Denmark May 15, 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Liselotte Sabroe via REUTERS

COPENHAGEN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Denmark on Wednesday scrapped extraordinary travel restrictions for ten countries in southern Africa, originally imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, after authorities said they did not contribute to controlling the epidemic.

The countries, which are now only encompassed by general travel restrictions, are South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini (Swaziland), Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Malawi and Zambia, the country's health ministry said.

Travellers from these countries still need to get tested and enter isolation upon entry to Denmark.

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Toby Chopra

