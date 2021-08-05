Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

Dismissed Tunisian PM Mechichi appears for first time in 11 days

1 minute read

Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi appears in a news conference in Tunis, Tunisia, on June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi/File Photo

TUNIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's anti-corruption authority aired photographs dated on Thursday of ex-prime minister Hichem Mechichi declaring his properties at the agency's headquarters, his first public appearance since his July 25 dismissal by President Kais Saied.

Saied invoked a national emergency in taking executive control of the government and freezing parliament in a move that was welcomed by protesters disgruntled over years of disorder and stagnation but branded a coup by his political opponents.

The anti-corruption authority's photos of Mechichi, posted on its website, appeared to dispel unconfirmed reports that he was under house arrest.

Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Mark Heinrich

