Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes Algeria's Oran province -state media

June 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck areas in Algeria's northwest Oran province on Sunday, state media reported.

The epicentre of quake was located 12 kilometre (7.46 miles)to the north of the Gdyel area.

The earthquake did not cause any casualties, according to local Ennahar TV citing statement by the province's civil protection authorities.

