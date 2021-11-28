Africa
Egypt authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15 year-olds
CAIRO, Nov 28 (REUTERS) - Egypt authorized on Sunday Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12-15, the cabinet said in a statement.
The step effectively lowers the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, which was 15 years old previously.
