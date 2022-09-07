Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

CAIRO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Egypt has detected the first monkeypox case in the country, an Egyptian man who has a residency in a European country, the health ministry said in statement on Wednesday.

The 42-man was isolated in a hospital and his condition was stable, the statement added.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Mahmoud Mourad

