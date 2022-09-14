Egypt frees detained Al Jazeera journalist -Al Jazeera

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian authorities have released Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Al Nagdy from detention, the pan-Arab, Qatar-based television network reported on Wednesday, quoting Al Nagdy's lawyer.

The move comes as Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visits Doha, his first since the two countries restored relations last year following a regional diplomatic rift.

The visit comes as Egypt seeks further financial support and investment to cushion an economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Yasmin Hussien; Writing by Lilian Wagdy editing by Mark Heinrich and Tomasz Janowski

