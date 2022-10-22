Egypt keeps domestic fuel prices unchanged in a quarterly review















CAIRO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's fuel pricing committee in a quarterly review on Saturday kept domestic fuel prices unchanged, the petroleum ministry said in a statement.

Prices of 80-octane, 92-octane and 95-octane petrol remained at 8 Egyptian pounds ($0.4098), 9.25 EGP and 10.75 EGP a litre, respectively, while the diesel price remained at 7.25 EGP.

($1 = 19.5199 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Yasmin Hussein











