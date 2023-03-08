Egypt may offer stakes in state-controlled firms to strategic investors















CAIRO, March 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's prime minister said on Wednesday his government was in favour of "strategic investors" buying stakes in big state-owned companies.

Speaking after the cabinet's weekly meeting, Mostafa Madbouly said the government was considering offering stakes in listed companies on top of the planned IPOs for 32 companies.

Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razk Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz











