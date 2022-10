Oct 15 (Reuters) - Egypt registered a primary surplus of 0.11% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of its 2022/23 financial year, the country’s finance minister said in a statement on Saturday.

Egypt’s fiscal year runs from July to June. Primary budget figures do not factor in interest payments on government debt.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Enas Al-Ashry











