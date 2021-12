An employee sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in front of Egyptian national flag at the State Council headquarters in Giza, Egypt October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Egypt reported its first three cases of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the health ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Two cases are not showing any symptoms, while the third suffers mild symptoms," the ministry said.

Reporting by Yassmin Hussein Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.