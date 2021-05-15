Skip to main content

Egypt sends ambulances to pick up wounded from Gaza

Palestinians gather as rescuers search for victims at the site of a destroyed house in the aftermath of Israeli air strikes, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City, on May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Egypt sent 10 ambulances into Gaza on Saturday to pick up casualties of Israeli bombardments for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, medical and security sources said.

The ambulances entered Gaza at the Rafah crossing, which is otherwise closed for five days over the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the weekend and is due to reopen on Monday.

A further five ambulances have been deployed to enter Gaza later and three Egyptian hospitals have been readied to provide treatment, the sources and local health officials said.

Africa · May 14, 2021 · 3:08 PM UTCU.S. concerned about increasing political, ethnic polarization in Ethiopia

The United States is deeply concerned about increasing political and ethnic polarization throughout Ethiopia, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, adding that Washington will work with allies to secure a ceasefire in the Tigray region, provide assistance and hold human rights abusers accountable.

