1 minute read
Egypt studies raising flour extraction to 87.5% from 82% used for subsidized bread
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidized bread to 87.5% from 82%, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday.
Egypt plans to save around 500,000 tonnes of imported wheat, he added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.