Egypt studies raising flour extraction to 87.5% from 82% used for subsidized bread

June 26 (Reuters) - Egypt is studying raising the flour extraction percentage used for subsidized bread to 87.5% from 82%, Supply Minister Aly Moselhy said in a news conference on Sunday.

Egypt plans to save around 500,000 tonnes of imported wheat, he added.

Reporting by Sarah El Safty, Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra

