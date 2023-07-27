Egypt summons Denmark's ambassador over Koran burnings

Iraqis demonstrate against the desecration of the Koran in Sweden, in Baghdad
Iraqi demonstrators hold the Koran during a protest near the Green Zone against the burning of a copy of the Koran and the Iraqi flag in the Swedish capital Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq July 22, 2023. REUTERS/Khalid Al-Mousily/file photo

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt summoned Denmark's ambassador on Thursday over recent Koran burning incidents, the foreign ministry said.

Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Koran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Koran burnings in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims.

Egypt called "for the authorities in Denmark, and other countries that have witnessed similar events, to take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all," the ministry said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next