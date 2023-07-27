Egypt summons Denmark's ambassador over Koran burnings

DUBAI, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt summoned Denmark's ambassador on Thursday over recent Koran burning incidents, the foreign ministry said.

Five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Koran in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Koran burnings in nearby Sweden that enraged Muslims.

Egypt called "for the authorities in Denmark, and other countries that have witnessed similar events, to take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all," the ministry said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Heavens

