Egypt swears in new ministers after cabinet reshuffle

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi swore in 13 new ministers on Sunday after parliament approved its first major cabinet reshuffle since 2019 a day earlier.

The reshuffle replaced the heads of the ministries of public enterprises, water resources and irrigation, trade and industry, and tourism, among others. Key portfolios including finance, foreign affairs, and supply remained unchanged.

